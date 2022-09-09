American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 11,932 shares of company stock worth $139,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

