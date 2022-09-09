American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.06. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $96,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,969 over the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in shares of American Well by 69.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $6,121,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

