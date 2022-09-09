Amon Market Capitalization Tops $118,248.34 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Amon has a market cap of $118,248.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Buying and Selling Amon

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

