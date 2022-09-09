AmonD (AMON) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $745,808.34 and $3,464.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,176.79 or 0.99539975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037069 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.