Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.18 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00023018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $75.24 million and $12.18 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token (CRYPTO:FORTH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.