Ampleforth Market Cap Reaches $46.44 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $46.44 million and $580,155.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004886 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth (AMPL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,411,794 coins and its circulating supply is 45,301,392 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
