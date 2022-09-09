Analysts Issue Forecasts for Euronav NV’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

EURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE EURN opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2,317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

