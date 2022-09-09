Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $22.29

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after buying an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

