Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $62.17

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AFL opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,708,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,883 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 93.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 644,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 310,883 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.