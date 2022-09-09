Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Price Target at $146.63

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.