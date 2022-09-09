Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $77.72

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.