Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $47.89

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.19. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

