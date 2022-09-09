Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $73.56

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

