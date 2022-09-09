Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Target Price at $36.74

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

EAT stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

