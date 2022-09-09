Analysts Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $20.75

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Embraer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Stock Up 0.8 %

About Embraer

ERJ stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.