Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.53 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.