Analyzing ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20% Resources Connection 8.34% 18.62% 12.09%

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.16 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.72 Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.80 $67.18 million $2.00 9.59

This table compares ALJ Regional and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ALJ Regional and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

Resources Connection beats ALJ Regional on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

