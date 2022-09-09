Analyzing Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 3 1 4 0 2.13 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Klépierre and Apartment Investment and Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Klépierre currently has a consensus target price of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Klépierre’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Klépierre is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.04 billion 5.51 $644.43 million N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 8.10 -$5.91 million $1.58 5.72

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management 126.59% 0.62% 0.16%

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Klépierre on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change. For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

