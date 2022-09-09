Analyzing Surrozen (SRZN) and Its Rivals

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Surrozen to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.77 Surrozen Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.23

Analyst Ratings

Surrozen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Surrozen and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrozen Competitors 667 3553 10288 152 2.68

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surrozen peers beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

