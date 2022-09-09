Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits Market Cap of $56.45 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 79.2% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $56.45 million and approximately $364.90 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008315 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000230 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

