ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ANSYS worth $66,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.56 and a 200-day moving average of $272.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

