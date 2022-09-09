Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

