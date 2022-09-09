Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $696,589.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $102.65 million and approximately $696,589.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00026168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

ANY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

