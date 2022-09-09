Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

