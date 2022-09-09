APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 4.5%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12. Approximately 51,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,478,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Institutional Trading of APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

