ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 15.9% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00366533 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020125 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About ApeSwap Finance
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
