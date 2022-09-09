AppHarvest (APPH) vs. The Competition Critical Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 35 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.98%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -181.13% -13.95% -9.56%

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.