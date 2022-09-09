Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

AMAT stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,842,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

