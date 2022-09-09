AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. AptarGroup has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 275,680 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,620,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

