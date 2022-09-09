ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.3 %

ARCB stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

