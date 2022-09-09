Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Position Reduced by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

