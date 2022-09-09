Ardor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.83 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $5.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094999 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00075995 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032927 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008958 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002569 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
