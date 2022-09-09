Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

