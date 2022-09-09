Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $754,912.66 and approximately $48,429.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol (ARES) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

