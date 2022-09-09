ArGo (ARGO) One Day Volume Hits $224.00

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. ArGo has a market cap of $84,998.95 and approximately $224.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

