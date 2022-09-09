Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.45 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 140,077,204 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

