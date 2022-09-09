Arqma Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $98,304.46 and approximately $634.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.43 or 0.08063451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00181861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00285996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00732943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00634984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,518,402 coins and its circulating supply is 14,473,858 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone.ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

