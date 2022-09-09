Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.