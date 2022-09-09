Artex (ARTEX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,120.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Artex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artex has a market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Artex

Artex is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official website is artex.app. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

