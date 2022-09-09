Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Arvinas Stock Up 6.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Shares of ARVN opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $98.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $18,193,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

