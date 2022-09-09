Arweave (AR) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00052288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $371.44 million and $30.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00627871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00260212 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005308 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009525 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

