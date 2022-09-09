ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $55.99 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $55.99 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

