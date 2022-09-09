ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $482.75 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day moving average is $560.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

