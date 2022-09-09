Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,067.14 ($24.98).

Associated British Foods Trading Down 7.6 %

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,345 ($16.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,598.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,647.07. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Associated British Foods

In related news, insider Wolfhart Hauser bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

