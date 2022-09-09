AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of -147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

