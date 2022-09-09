Atari Token (ATRI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million

Atari Token (ATRI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $5,927.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.
About Atari Token
Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
