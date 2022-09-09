Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. Approximately 1,448,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,882,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$435.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

