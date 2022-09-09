AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stake Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.00% of AtriCure worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AtriCure by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AtriCure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.21.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

