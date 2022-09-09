AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.