AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

